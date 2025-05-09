Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study

A recent study revealed that excessive consumption of ultra-processed food may “be speeding up early signs of Parkinson’s disease.”
Researchers stated that individuals who consume high amounts of foods such as hot dogs, breakfast cereals and sugary sodas are more likely to experience signs of prodromal Parkinson’s disease.
It is considered the initial stage before classic motor symptoms, including tremors and stiffness.
Ultra-processed foods may accelerate early signs of Parkinson’s disease
The study involved up to 43,000 healthy adults who were followed for up to 26 years.
The participants had regular medical assessments and filled out food diaries every two to four years.
Researchers calculated their daily consumption of ultra-processed foods, they analysed the signs of early Parkinson's such as sleep disturbances, body ache, impaired colour vision, minimised ability to smell and excessive daytime drowsiness.
Participants who consumed more than 11 servings of ultra-processed foods per day were two-and-a-half times more likely to experience more than three initial signs of the neurodegenerative disease than those who consumed less than three servings per day.
The researchers stressed upon the need for further research as the recent study didn't prove that eating ultra-processed foods leads to early signs of Parkinson’s disease.