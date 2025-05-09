Health

Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows

Researchers saw a rise in mortality rates from colon, uterine and testicular cancers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows

Adults in the U.S. are increasingly being diagnosed with cancer, and researchers are trying to find out the reason behind it.

A recent government report indicated that morbidity rates of different kinds of cancer are experiencing a significant spike in people under age 50, especially among women.

The research, led by scientists at the National Cancer Institute, analysed more than two million cancer cases in people aged 15 to 49 between 2010 and 2019.

Of the 33 types of cancer considered, 14 showed increasing rates in at least one younger age group. Up to 63% of these early-onset cancers were diagnosed in women, according to The Associated Press.

“These kinds of patterns generally reflect something profound going on. We need to fund research that will help us understand,” Tim Rebbeck of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, stated.

The research was published on May 8, 2025, in the journal Cancer Discovery.

There was a significant rise in breast cancer, which reported up to 4,800 cases in 2019, than the expected based on 2010 rates.

Colon cancer reported up to 2,000 more cases, kidney cancer had 1,800 and uterine cancer reported 1,200 cases.

Most cancer mortality rates in the 15- to 49-year-old age group did not experience a rise; however, researchers saw a rise in mortality rates from colon, uterine and testicular cancers, AP reported.

However, the reason behind the increasing rates of cancer remains unknown.

“Several of these cancer types are known to be associated with excess body weight, and so one of the leading hypotheses is increasing rates of obesity,” lead author of the National Cancer Institute Meredith Shiels stated.

Experts stated that individuals who smoke are expectedly to reduce lung cancer rates. And modifications in testing guidelines may explain the drop in prostate cancer among younger men, according to AP.

Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles

Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles
Wasp mothers astonish researchers with remarkable brainpower

Wasp mothers astonish researchers with remarkable brainpower
Princess Anne earns King Charles’ nod for delivering his message at key event

Princess Anne earns King Charles’ nod for delivering his message at key event
viFew cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows

viFew cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer
Shingles vaccine reduces the risk of cardiac diseases, study
Shingles vaccine reduces the risk of cardiac diseases, study
Nuts and seeds do not increase the risk of diverticulitis, study reveals
Nuts and seeds do not increase the risk of diverticulitis, study reveals
3 common food items that can cause food poisoning
3 common food items that can cause food poisoning
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results