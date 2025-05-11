World

UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding

The Met Office has warned that the rain could cause dangerous driving conditions and even road closures

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for possible thunderstorms which might cause flooding and disrupt daily life.

Wales and parts of southern England could experience especially intense thunderstorms by Monday, May 12.

The weather warning will be in effect starting at 12pm tomorrow and will last until 10pm at night, as per Sky News.

As per the outlet, some places might stay dry but areas where showers occur could face bad weather including hailstones, thunder, lightning, strong winds and a sudden drop in temperature.

Also, in some area, up to 50mm of rain could fall within a few hours which could cause flooding.

Rain expected to cause major chaos:

The Met Office has also warned that the rain could cause dangerous driving conditions and even road closures.

There is also a possibility of power outages, however, from Tuesday, May 13, the weather will improve with dry conditions and sunshine returning across the country.

People in areas at risk of flash floods are adviced to prepare flood plan and have an emergency kit ready.

UK's hottest day of 2025:

May 1 was the warmest day of the year so far in the UK with temperatures reaching 29.3C.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.

Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find

Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post

Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding

UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post

Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Pope Leo XIV urges global 'peace' in powerful first Sunday speech
Pope Leo XIV urges global 'peace' in powerful first Sunday speech
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
Best parenting hack to raise quality adults as per science
Best parenting hack to raise quality adults as per science
From Miss World Africa to youngest minister: Lesego Chombo shares her journey
From Miss World Africa to youngest minister: Lesego Chombo shares her journey
Putin proposes ‘serious, direct talks’ with Ukraine amid ceasefire calls
Putin proposes ‘serious, direct talks’ with Ukraine amid ceasefire calls
Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer passes away at 84, tributes pour in
Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer passes away at 84, tributes pour in
Pope Leo XIV warns of AI dangers to ‘human dignity’
Pope Leo XIV warns of AI dangers to ‘human dignity’
India, Pakistan agrees on ‘full, immediate’ ceasefire, Trump announces
India, Pakistan agrees on ‘full, immediate’ ceasefire, Trump announces
EU leaders back Ukraine's call for 30-day ceasefire with Russia
EU leaders back Ukraine's call for 30-day ceasefire with Russia
Taylor Swift-themed dance class murderer Rudakubana allegedly attacks prison staff
Taylor Swift-themed dance class murderer Rudakubana allegedly attacks prison staff
How to communicate with your cat? Simple trick you need to know
How to communicate with your cat? Simple trick you need to know
Most popular baby names of 2024 revealed: Discover top picks
Most popular baby names of 2024 revealed: Discover top picks