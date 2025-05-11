UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for possible thunderstorms which might cause flooding and disrupt daily life.
Wales and parts of southern England could experience especially intense thunderstorms by Monday, May 12.
The weather warning will be in effect starting at 12pm tomorrow and will last until 10pm at night, as per Sky News.
As per the outlet, some places might stay dry but areas where showers occur could face bad weather including hailstones, thunder, lightning, strong winds and a sudden drop in temperature.
Also, in some area, up to 50mm of rain could fall within a few hours which could cause flooding.
Rain expected to cause major chaos:
The Met Office has also warned that the rain could cause dangerous driving conditions and even road closures.
There is also a possibility of power outages, however, from Tuesday, May 13, the weather will improve with dry conditions and sunshine returning across the country.
People in areas at risk of flash floods are adviced to prepare flood plan and have an emergency kit ready.
UK's hottest day of 2025:
May 1 was the warmest day of the year so far in the UK with temperatures reaching 29.3C.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.