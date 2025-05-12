How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals

Reserachers have revealed that simple daily excercise could lower the disk of cardiovascular disease.
According to Medical News, heart disease is the leading cuase of the deaths globally as the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that abount 17.9 million people died because of heart disease every year.
As per the current guidelines of the American Heart Association at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as brisk walking or gardening, every week, or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic exercise like running, swimming laps, and heavy yard work can protect the heart health.
But these are the excercises that not everyone is willing to do. A physical expert, Emmanuel Stamatakis hightlighted that physical inactivity is a major public health issue contributing to 6 million deaths per year globally, and many compromised lives due to disability and chronic disease.
He said, “There is a pressing need to identify feasible ways for people to be physically active. Structured exercise such as using gyms, running, classes, etc. are great ways to improve health and wellbeing, but only 15-20% of the middle aged and older population do it regularly.”
Stamatakis and his team found that about 4.6 minutes per day of vigorous-intensity incidental physical activity and about 23.8 minutes per day of moderate incidental physical activity were correlated to a significantly lower risk for both cardiovascular events and deaths.