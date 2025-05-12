World

Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit

A former Royal Marine named Mitch Hutchcraft successfully completes world’s longest triathlon on Everest

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit
Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit

A former Royal Marine named Mitch Hutchcraft successfully climbed Mount Everest after completing an incredible journey of swimming, cycling and running over 8,000 miles.

As per BBC, the 31-year-old started his journey from Dover on September 15 last year.

First, he swam 34 km across the English Channel, cycled 11,929 km from France to India, ran 900 km from India to Kathmandu in Nepal and finally walked 365 km to reach Everest base camp on April 16.

After 240 days, Mitch reached the summit of Everest on Sunday, May 11.

His team claims that this is the longest recorded ascent of Everest from sea level to the summit.

Mitch reflects on the toughest yet most magical journey of his life:

Mitch, who had been dreaming of climbing Everest since he was just eight years old described the experience as "more magical than I could have ever dreamed."

He further expressed, "It's been tough. Really tough. The most difficult thing I've ever done.But I couldn't be happier and more proud of finishing this epic adventure."

Surprisingly, Mitch had undergone a complete knee reconstruction surgery earlier.

He is also using this challenge to raise money for SAVSIM, a wildlife conservation group that also supports the mental health of veterans and others who suffer from PTSD and similar problems.

Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit

Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit
Princess Madeleine expresses pride in Queen Silvia for receiving special award

Princess Madeleine expresses pride in Queen Silvia for receiving special award
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report

iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine

Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine
Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025
Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump
US-China tariff war eases as world's biggest economies agree on trade deal
US-China tariff war eases as world's biggest economies agree on trade deal
Nazi archives from WWII uncovered in Argentina's Supreme Court
Nazi archives from WWII uncovered in Argentina's Supreme Court
White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity
How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity
Europe’s hidden gem named most beautiful place to visit this May
Europe’s hidden gem named most beautiful place to visit this May
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding
Pope Leo XIV urges global 'peace' in powerful first Sunday speech
Pope Leo XIV urges global 'peace' in powerful first Sunday speech
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
Best parenting hack to raise quality adults as per science
Best parenting hack to raise quality adults as per science
From Miss World Africa to youngest minister: Lesego Chombo shares her journey
From Miss World Africa to youngest minister: Lesego Chombo shares her journey