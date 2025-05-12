Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit

A former Royal Marine named Mitch Hutchcraft successfully climbed Mount Everest after completing an incredible journey of swimming, cycling and running over 8,000 miles.
As per BBC, the 31-year-old started his journey from Dover on September 15 last year.
First, he swam 34 km across the English Channel, cycled 11,929 km from France to India, ran 900 km from India to Kathmandu in Nepal and finally walked 365 km to reach Everest base camp on April 16.
After 240 days, Mitch reached the summit of Everest on Sunday, May 11.
His team claims that this is the longest recorded ascent of Everest from sea level to the summit.
Mitch reflects on the toughest yet most magical journey of his life:
Mitch, who had been dreaming of climbing Everest since he was just eight years old described the experience as "more magical than I could have ever dreamed."
He further expressed, "It's been tough. Really tough. The most difficult thing I've ever done.But I couldn't be happier and more proud of finishing this epic adventure."
Surprisingly, Mitch had undergone a complete knee reconstruction surgery earlier.
He is also using this challenge to raise money for SAVSIM, a wildlife conservation group that also supports the mental health of veterans and others who suffer from PTSD and similar problems.