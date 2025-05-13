Health

Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study

Research highlights role of immune system in viral infections and importance of understanding sex-based differences

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study

Researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, have discovered the reason behind the immune responses in women and men when they get infected with COVID.

“Although the total number of cases of diagnosed COVID-19 is similar for men and women, men are three times more likely to need intensive care," Infectious disease physician and senior lecturer at the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Umeå University Johan Normark stated. 

"Our study contributes to understanding how this sex-related difference in severe COVID-19 arises,” Normark added.

COVID-19 is a respiratory tract infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The disease was initially identified during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The rapid, global spread led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why men more are more affected from severe COVID-19?

At least a third of those infected individuals remain asymptomatic. Of those who do, 80 percent experience mild symptoms and 20 percent face severe complications. A little proportion of these become severely ill and need intensive care.

The severe response to COVID-19 may lead to tissue damage and, in the worst case, death. Part of the immune response to COVID-19 is the activation of white blood cells, known as neutrophils.

Their activation occurs mainly through the secretion of the immune system indicating molecules, called cytokines.

The actual reason behind why men are at risk of becoming more seriously ill with COVID-19 remains unknown.

A translational research project led by Professor Constantin Urban at Umeå University assessed blood samples from over 200 Swedish COVID-19 patients to probe immune responses.

The research revealed that patients with severe COVID-19 had increased levels of cytokines and markers signalling neutrophil activation, especially in men.

Notably, the inflammatory cytokine IL-18 and neutrophil activation were increased in men than women, suggesting sex-dependent immune responses.

Since excessive neutrophil activation can aggravate lung damage, the findings are essential to find developing treatments to lower their response in severe cases.

Furthermore, the research highlights the role of immune system in viral infections and the importance of understanding sex-based differences

However, future studies are required to explore the molecular mechanisms behind these differences and validate the results in larger groups.

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study

Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028

Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028
Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event

Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body
How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals
How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals
Here's how to boost your mental health
Here's how to boost your mental health
Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Essential foods options for your heart health
Essential foods options for your heart health
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study