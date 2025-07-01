Moderna’s new flu vaccine shows positive results in elderly individuals

Moderna’s latest flu vaccine, based on similar mRNA technology integrated in its COVID-19 shot, displayed optimistic outcomes in a significant trial.
On Monday, the company revealed that the vaccine, which is known as mRNA-1010, was tested in a Phase 3 study in elderly individuals aged 50 or above.
The vaccine showed positive results as compared to a standard-dose flu vaccine, offering 26.6% more protection against the flu overall.
The vaccine displayed a 27.4% enhancement in adults at the age of 65 and above.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel stated, “The severity of this past flu season underscores the need for more effective vaccines.”
“An mRNA-based flu vaccine has the potential advantage to more precisely match circulating strains, support rapid response in a future influenza pandemic, and pave the way for COVID-19 combination vaccines,” Bancel added.
In addition, the trial showed positive results in individuals across different age groups, health conditions and even among individuals who had previously received flu shots.
Moderna further plans to present the complete data at a forthcoming medical conference and publish results in a peer-reviewed journal.