Health

FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide

More than 1.8 million cartons of eye care products were affected by the recall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning regarding the health dangers associated with certain brands of eye drops in 2023, following a probe that found contaminants within the drops may lead to severe infections.

After two years, the risk from a few of these brands still exists.

AVKare, a pharmaceutical distributor, announced that BRS Analytical Services had issued a voluntary recall following an FDA audit. The recall includes eye-related drugs such as artificial tears and eye drops.

However, the FDA has yet to publish the information on the recall, which may complicate it for consumers to discover if they have acquired the product that falls under the health advisory.

When navigating the FDA’s National Drug Code (NDC) Directory, buyers can browse for the drugs covered under the recall.

Notably, more than 1.8 million cartons of eye care products were affected by the recall.

Eye drops covered by the recall?

Following are the eye drops covered by the recall:

  • NDC# 50268-043-15 Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution
  • NDC# 50268-066-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1%
  • NDC# 50268-068-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution
  • NDC# 50268-126-15 Lubricant Eye Drops Solution
  • NDC# 50268-678-15 Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution.

What to do if you have already bought a product covered by the recall?

If you already bought any of the products listed above between May 26, 2023, and April 21, 2025, you might have received defective products.

If so, you are required to send an email or fax the “Quantity to Return” form provided by AVKare.

The company requested those who don’t have a quantity to return, but acquired it to fill out and submit the form.

  • Fax: 931-292-6229
  • Email: customerservice@avkare.com.
Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study

Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028

Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028
Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event

Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body
How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals
How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals
Here's how to boost your mental health
Here's how to boost your mental health
Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Essential foods options for your heart health
Essential foods options for your heart health
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study