FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning regarding the health dangers associated with certain brands of eye drops in 2023, following a probe that found contaminants within the drops may lead to severe infections.
After two years, the risk from a few of these brands still exists.
AVKare, a pharmaceutical distributor, announced that BRS Analytical Services had issued a voluntary recall following an FDA audit. The recall includes eye-related drugs such as artificial tears and eye drops.
However, the FDA has yet to publish the information on the recall, which may complicate it for consumers to discover if they have acquired the product that falls under the health advisory.
When navigating the FDA’s National Drug Code (NDC) Directory, buyers can browse for the drugs covered under the recall.
Notably, more than 1.8 million cartons of eye care products were affected by the recall.
Eye drops covered by the recall?
Following are the eye drops covered by the recall:
- NDC# 50268-043-15 Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution
- NDC# 50268-066-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1%
- NDC# 50268-068-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution
- NDC# 50268-126-15 Lubricant Eye Drops Solution
- NDC# 50268-678-15 Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution.
What to do if you have already bought a product covered by the recall?
If you already bought any of the products listed above between May 26, 2023, and April 21, 2025, you might have received defective products.
If so, you are required to send an email or fax the “Quantity to Return” form provided by AVKare.
The company requested those who don’t have a quantity to return, but acquired it to fill out and submit the form.
- Fax: 931-292-6229
- Email: customerservice@avkare.com.