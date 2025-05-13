Joe Biden’s doctors find 'suspicious' prostate nodule during his routine check-up

Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent his regular medical check-up, during which doctors discovered a small nodule on his prostate.
A Biden spokesperson said in a statement, noting, "In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation."
As per CBS News, more medical tests are required to figure out if the small nodule found on Biden's prostate is a sign of prostate cancer or if it is benign (non-cancerous and harmless).
Dr. Herbert Lepor, urologist at NYU Langone told CBS News in an emailed statement that "Prostate cancer may present as a prostate nodule (hard feeling area on the prostate) or elevated PSA test and often results in ordering an MRI and prostate biopsy."
In 2023, when former President had his routine medical check-up, doctors found and removed a lesion, an unusual area of tissue on his chest.
The lesion was diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma, which is a common and usually non-dangerous type of skin cancer.
Prostate cancer is second most common in men:
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men.
As per the reports, prostate cancer ranks second among cancers that affect men and out of every 100 men, about 13 will get diagnosed with prostate cancer in their life.