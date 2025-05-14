How obstructive sleep apnea adversely impacts memory and brain function

A recent study revealed that Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), commonly linked with cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, plays a vital but less recognised role in memory decline.
Researchers from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine assessed evidence from human and animal studies.
The study indicated that OSA patients typically experience significant memory impairments, especially in visual and verbal working memory.
OSA may trigger THESE biological processes
The report suggested significant features of OSA—intermittent hypoxia (IH) and sleep fragmentation (SF) that trigger biological processes.
It includes neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, neuronal injury, altered synaptic plasticity, and blood-brain barrier dysfunction.
All these diseases significantly contribute to cognitive decline.
It is important to note that disease severity and duration are associated with poorer memory performance.
Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is said to be the most effective treatment for securing cognitive function.
The authors highlighted the importance of additional therapies and more accurate diagnostic tools to detect and manage OSA-related memory dysfunction.
Early changes observed via brain imaging, EEG, and blood biomarkers are considered as emerging predictors of cognitive impairment.
Furthermore, the authors emphasised future research directions, such as the role of gut microbiota, genetic factors, and more in OSA-related memory decline. They suggested that multidimensional clinical profiling may support the growth of personalised treatment strategies.