Arson Attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts

The fires involved two buildings and a car connected to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

  • May 15, 2025
A 21-year-old man named Roman Lavrynovych, originally from Ukraine and living in Sydenham, southeast London has been charged with with three counts of arson.

These fires involved two buildings and a car connected to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, with the aim of putting lives at risk.

As per multiple outlets, he is scheduled to appear in court at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 16.

Lavrynovych was arrested early Tuesday morning at a place in Sydenham, southeast London.

Three fires under investigation linked to Starmer's property:

He faces charges related to three fires that happened within four days including a car fire in Kentish Town in north London, a fire at the Prime Minister's private home on the same street and a fire at a property where he previously lived in northwest London.

The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but as per the Metropolitan Police, no one was injured in the incident.

The house, located in Kentish Town, is not where Starmer currently lives but he still owns the property and has rented it out.

After the incident, Starmer, through his official spokesperson, thanked the police and fire service for their quick response.

It is pertinent to note that in the past, the house has been targeted by protesters.

