Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Middlesbrough football has appointed Kim Hellberg as their new head coach on Monday, November 24.
Hellberg takes over from Rob Edwards, who recently left Middlesbrough to join struggling Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 37-year-old Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia and has been in charge of Hammarby for the past two years.
He will officially start as Middlesbrough's head coach later in the week, while Adi Viveash will continue as interim manager for the upcoming home against Championship leaders Coventry City.
"I'm delighted to have been appointed as Boro's head coach and I'm very proud to be here," Hellberg said as per Sky News.
He went on to share, "A lot of things make Boro the perfect choice for me. The way they play and want to play, together with the crowd, suits me and how I want to work."
"I've been very impressed with the players and how they've worked so far this season, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with them," Hellberg added.
Boro are currently in second place in the league, seven points behind the leaders, Coventry.
So far this season, Boro have played 16 league games and lost only two.