World

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Kim Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash
Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Middlesbrough football has appointed Kim Hellberg as their new head coach on Monday, November 24.

Hellberg takes over from Rob Edwards, who recently left Middlesbrough to join struggling Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 37-year-old Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia and has been in charge of Hammarby for the past two years.

He will officially start as Middlesbrough's head coach later in the week, while Adi Viveash will continue as interim manager for the upcoming home against Championship leaders Coventry City.

"I'm delighted to have been appointed as Boro's head coach and I'm very proud to be here," Hellberg said as per Sky News.

He went on to share, "A lot of things make Boro the perfect choice for me. The way they play and want to play, together with the crowd, suits me and how I want to work."

"I've been very impressed with the players and how they've worked so far this season, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with them," Hellberg added.

Boro are currently in second place in the league, seven points behind the leaders, Coventry.

So far this season, Boro have played 16 league games and lost only two.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift
The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62
Australia mourns loss of ‘culinary icon’ and local food advocate, Skye Gyngell

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening
Former UK PM David Cameron reveals prostate cancer battle as he urges men to get tested

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hails 'most productive' Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted
A group of 50 schoolchildren have escaped from their abductors after being kidnapped from St. Mary's School in Nigeria

Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season

Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season
Spanning over three million square feet, the market turns the city center into a festive paradise

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest
A protest has taken place in an East Sussex town over government plans to house asylum seekers in a military site

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis
Rail fares frozen for the first time in 30 years in historic intervention to deliver real savings for millions of commuters

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall
Miss Jamaica's ICU stay extended after a serious stage injury at Miss Universe 2025

Gen Z's password habits exposed: Top 10 most-used passwords in 2025

Gen Z's password habits exposed: Top 10 most-used passwords in 2025
Grandparents have better passwords than Gen Z, study reveals alarming trends

Vietnam flood disaster: Death toll reaches 90, 12 still missing

Vietnam flood disaster: Death toll reaches 90, 12 still missing
Vietnam's central region sees extreme rainfall, over 1,900mm in a week

Titanic's richest passenger's gold watch sells for record prize at auction

Titanic's richest passenger's gold watch sells for record prize at auction
Gold pocket watch worn by the richest man aboard receives highest amount ever paid for a single Titanic item