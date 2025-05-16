How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?

Barron Trump has helped his dad President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in a surprising move.
The 19-year-old, who is currently enrolled in New York University (NYU) to study business had introduced his father to a renowned comedian among Gen Z audience Theo Von in order to secure some extra votes.
Theo Von in Qatar
On Thursday, May 15, the US President greeted the US and Qatari troops at Al-U Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar
During the official event, the US President was preceded by American comedian and pod-caster Von, who eased up the crowd with some jokes.
The audience seemingly had great time as Von discussed everything from Trump's bronzer obsession to doing "cocaine off a baby."
His surprised appearance at the event was praised by Trump, who went on to share how he knew the notorious comic.
Addressing a room full of military members, the president noted, "I want to influence you to clap for a man who’s a great influencer."
Trump made a surprising admission that he was introduced to Von by his youngest son Barron Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign.
Recalling the incident, the Republican politician added, "My son, Barron, said, 'Dad, you've got to do an interview' with somebody I hadn't heard of. But my son knew very well,"
Trump’s initial response to the teen’s request was “Who the hell is Theo Von?” to which NYU student replied that, "'He's such a big guy. You've got to do an interview.' So he knew all the names."
Due to Barron, Von has seemingly developed a quite close bond with Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump, as he was seen in Miamo with the mom-of-three and her husband Jared Kushner.