Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown 

A statue of Melania Trump, placed in her hometown in Slovenia in 2020 has disappeared shortly after she returned to live at the White House.
The only parts left of the large bronze statue are its feet and the two-meter-high tree stump that the feet were attached to.
This isn't the first time a statue of Melania in her hometown Sevnica has been damaged, as per BBC.
The first statue made from one piece of wood by a local artist named Ales "Maxi" Zupevc in July 2019, lasted one year before someone unknown burned it in a bonfire.
Brad Downey, the American artist who originally commissioned the wooden statue of Melania, had made a bronze copy of it to make it stronger and harder to damage.
This bronze statue was placed in the same location but despite being made from durable material, someone cut off the statue at the ankles and stole it.
Artist hints at political motives behind disappearance:
As per the outlet, the local police are considering this disappearance a theft and have begun investigating the case.
The artist believe that statue's disappearance "has something to do with Trump getting re-elected."
Local authorities in Sevnica said damaging property is wrong, but they also expressed that no one in their town felt proud of the statue of the US First Lady.