China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says

A deputy director of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area addressed increasing concerns regarding widespread unemployment risks due to China’s humanoid robots.
In conversation with foreign media on Friday, May 17, 2025, Liang underscored the industry's improved growth, supported by state funding, which is geared toward improving human productivity and addressing tasks in dangerous environments.
“We don’t believe robots will cause unemployment. Instead, they’ll boost efficiency and take on tasks humans are unwilling or unable to do, such as exploring the vast universe or ocean depths,” Liang said.
China's humanoid robots will reduce human's workflow
The humanoid robots could work through the night, offering improved outcomes, reducing human's workflow.
Liang further emphasised last month’s opening of a robot half-marathon in Beijing as a display of human-machine partnership and reflected the future envisioned by the company.
The event’s winner, Tiangong Ultra, particularly developed by the state-backed X-Humanoid centre, explained the state-of-the-art features.
The centre further displayed prototypes designed for real-world applications, such as navigating several challenges and completing several repetitive tasks.
Liang iterated the government’s vision of humanoid robots as supporting tools for improved human potential, instead of competitors.
China's humanoid robots aim to create an advanced technology that supports human endeavours while promoting efficiency.