Monitor lizard feasts on abandoned newborn in shocking Thailand incident

Abandoned newborn tragically becomes monitor lizard's meal in horrifying incident in Thailand

  • May 18, 2025
A monitor lizard was seen eating the remains of a newborn child in Thailand, sending shockwaves across the Samut Prakan province.

People in Bang Phli district, about 40km from Bangkok, reported the incident to the local police after discovering the lizard devouring the remains of the baby on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue workers from the charity Ruamkatanyu Foundation who were dispatched to the spot found the baby’s upper body but not the lower half, Bangkok Post reported.

The remains were found in the mouth of a 6.5ft-long lizard near a water body next to a row of rented houses occupied largely by migrant workers.

The rescuer workers could only retrieve the baby's head as no other parts or clothing were found, according to local broadcaster PPTV36.

The remains were sent to the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for further investigation to determine whether the baby had been born alive or stillborn.

Rescue workers speculated that the baby was abandoned shortly after birth and found by the monitor lizard, according to the Bangkok Post.

Monitor lizards typically live in canals, swamps, sewers, and ponds in Thailand’s urban areas and mostly feed on fish, snakes, frogs, and scraps of food left by humans.

