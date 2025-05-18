Pope Leo XIV formally takes helm of Catholic Church in inauguration Mass

The first-ever American pope, Leo XIV, marked the begining of papacy with inauguration Mass at St. Peter’s Square.
According to CNN, the new head of the Catholic Church condemned the exploitation of the poor during his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square, an event attended by world leaders, royalty and tens of thousands of believers.
The 267th pontiff arrived at the Vatican on the popemobile and was welcomed by cheers from the huge crowds as he toured St. Peter’s Square in the specially designed motor vehicle for the first time. Approximately 100,000 people had gathered at the start of the Mass, according to authorities.
During his tour on the popemobile, Pope Leo was seen to stop briefly and kiss a child.
Chants of “Viva il Papa” were repeated several times, and there were shouts of joy and loud applause as the pontiff entered St. Peter’s Square for the start of the Mass.
Among those in attendance at Sunday’s two-hour long liturgy included US Vice-President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who were seen shaking hands with one another before the start of the service.
Also present was the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, the leader of the country where Pope Leo served as both a missionary and a bishop for several decades.