Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover 

Gates predicted AI will advance so much in next ten years that humans will no longer be needed for most tasks

  May 18, 2025
It's true that AI has dominated nearly every field around the world and experts also say that it has revolutionized things to such an extent that, in the future, it may even replace human roles.

However, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates jumped into this debate and revealed which careers AI cannot replace.

Earlier, Gates predicted that AI will advance so much in the next ten years that humans will no longer be needed for most tasks.

He describes the coming era as one of “free intelligence” where AI will become widely available and integrated into everyday life.

Gates on AI's limits in expert roles:

However, Gates believes that AI will not be able to replace certain careers, specifically biologists, energy experts and programmers.

According to him, AI can be a helpful tool in these fields for tasks like searching or organizing informations but it cannot work like the human brain which is able to create new ideas, connect different pieces of information and make major breakthroughs.

The 69-year-old gave a fourth example during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he jokingly said that athletes are also safe from being replaced by AI.

There is still an ongoing discussion about how AI will impact human jobs and roles in the future.

Some expert believe that instead of replacing humans, AI will make work more efficient and help people perform tasks better and will boost economic growth, leading to the creation of new job opportunities.

