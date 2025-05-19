World

Joe Biden shares emotional message following cancer confirmation

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate

  • May 19, 2025
Former US President Joe Biden spoke publicly for the first time after doctors diagnosed him with an "aggressive" type of prostate cancer.

Biden took to his social media accounts and posted a message along with a photo of himself, his wife and their cat Willow.

In his message, Biden wrote, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

He ended the message by thanking everyone for their love and support during this challenging time.

The 82-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular medical check-up.

The cancer was officially confirmed on Friday, May 16 and as per the reports, the cancer has already spread to his bones.

Dr Matthew Smith of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Center said in a statement that Biden's type of cancer can be controlled with treatment but "not curable."

Biden’s prostate cancer has been rated as very serious, with a Gleason score of 9.

This score tells doctor how aggressive the cancer is. A score of 6 means the cancer is mild, 7 is moderate and 8 to 10 is severe.

Since, Biden's score is 9, it means the cancer cells are very different from normal cells and are likely to grow or spread rapidly.

Prostate cancer is second most common in men:

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men.

As per the reports, prostate cancer ranks second among cancers that affect men and out of every 100 men, about 13 will get diagnosed with prostate cancer in their life.

