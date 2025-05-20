Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks

Spotify has officially announced that Apple has approved a new app update, allowing iPhone users in the US to purchase individual audiobooks
Spotify revealed on Monday, May 19, 2025, that users can view audiobook prices and easily buy additional listening hours beyond the initial 15 hours within the app.
The music streaming platform stated, “This change lowers the barriers for more users to embrace their first — or tenth — audiobook, while allowing publishers and authors to reach fans and access new audiences seamlessly.”
What's new in Spotify update?
This long-awaited update follows a recent US court ruling that ordered Apple to stop charging fees for purchases made outside of the App Store.
According to the company, the ability to buy audiobooks directly within the iOS app and see pricing will be an advancement for users who previously had to buy audiobooks on the web before they could access them within the app.
Notably, Spotify removed audiobook purchases in 2022 due to Apple’s strict rules around in-app purchases.
Now, users can purchase an audiobook with just a few taps.
Previously, iPhone users were required to visit the web to purchase more listening hours, referred to as “top-ups.”
With the update, users can now make these purchases directly within the app. Each top-up costs $13 for 10 additional hours.