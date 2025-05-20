World

Japanese manga's prediction of mass destruction hits tourism industry

Japan’s comic book prediction about ‘real catastrophe’ sparks fear among travellers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Japanese mangas prediction of mass destruction hits tourism industry
Japanese manga's prediction of mass destruction hits tourism industry

A Japanese comic book's prediction of a “real catastrophe” has sparked fear and cancellations from travellers.

According to CNN, it might sound fictional, but the Japanese tourism industry suffers after travellers cancel their trip due to the prediction of mass destruction by a feng shui master in the comic book.

Seismologists have long warned that it is nearly impossible to predict earthquakes; however, superstitious travellers, particularly from East Asia, have called off holidays amid predictions despite Japan’s impressive record of withstanding even powerful tremors and major quakes.

What did the ‘big one’ prediction say?

A comic book, The Future I Saw, published by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki in 1999, warned of a major disaster in March 2011 that surprisingly came true with a massive earthquake in the Tohoku region that month.

The “complete version,” which was released in 2021, has also predicted the next big earthquake this July, and at the same time, psychics from Hong Kong and Japan have also issued similar warnings.

Japan’s comic book prediction about ‘real catastrophe’ sparks fear among travellers
Japan’s comic book prediction about ‘real catastrophe’ sparks fear among travellers 

CN Yuen, managing director of WWPKG, a travel agency based in Hong Kong, revealed that the number of travellers to Japan dropped by half during the Easter holiday and is expected to decline further in the next two months as “people just say they want to hold off their trip for now.”

Notably, Japan is no stranger to strong earthquakes, as it lies in an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity, the Ring of Fire, on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. The fear of the “big one” has been increasing since the government warned in January that there was an 80% chance of a severe earthquake hitting the country’s southern Nankai Trough within 30 years. 

PUBG Mobile's Version 3.8 update brings new additions: Details inside

PUBG Mobile's Version 3.8 update brings new additions: Details inside
UK’s Reeves eyes Gulf pact after major deal with US, EU

UK’s Reeves eyes Gulf pact after major deal with US, EU
Taylor Swift earns praises from ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star for new song version

Taylor Swift earns praises from ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star for new song version
Kim Kardashian teams up with Eva Longoria for Netflix’s 'The Fifth Wheel'

Kim Kardashian teams up with Eva Longoria for Netflix’s 'The Fifth Wheel'
UK’s Reeves eyes Gulf pact after major deal with US, EU
UK’s Reeves eyes Gulf pact after major deal with US, EU
Taiwan's Lai calls for peace with China, vows to enhance Island's defenses
Taiwan's Lai calls for peace with China, vows to enhance Island's defenses
Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Lufthansa flight flies 10 minutes without pilot, autopilot takes over
Lufthansa flight flies 10 minutes without pilot, autopilot takes over
Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin
Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
Keir Starmer arson plot: Third man arrested after multiple fire attacks
Keir Starmer arson plot: Third man arrested after multiple fire attacks
Joe Biden shares emotional message following cancer confirmation
Joe Biden shares emotional message following cancer confirmation
Rare dragon's blood trees face existential threat due to climate change
Rare dragon's blood trees face existential threat due to climate change
Pope Leo, JD Vance hold private talks ahead of major diplomatic efforts
Pope Leo, JD Vance hold private talks ahead of major diplomatic efforts
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison
Who is new Romanian president Nicușor Dan?
Who is new Romanian president Nicușor Dan?