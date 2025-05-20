UK weather: Storms and strong winds set to hit after historic dry spell

The UK is expected to experience severe weather conditions and strong winds around June 2.
Cities like Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and London are expected to be hit the hardest by the heavy rain.
Because of the frequent rain showers, the temperatures will drop and stay quite low around 8 to 9 degrees Celsius in most places, as per ExpressUK.
UK recently experienced a period of unusually warm weather and this spring season has became one of the most driest ever recorder in 69 years.
Deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said in a statement, noting, "The change comes this weekend, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic, arriving from the west probably later on Friday and through Saturday. They will bring with them spells of rain, which may be heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places."
"These conditions will gradually spread across the UK on Saturday, with Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday likely seeing sunshine and showers," he added.
Millions urged to conserve water amid historic low rainfall:
Meanwhile, due to an unusually dry spring there is a concern that water supplies in Wales may be insufficient.
As a result, millions of households and business are being asked to save water.
So far this spring, the UK has had only 80.6mm of rain, which is nearly 20mm less than the lowest amount ever recorded in 1852.