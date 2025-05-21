World

Ivanka Trump faces backlash for close bond with her husband’s family

President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump tied the knot with Jared Kushner in October 2009

  May 21, 2025
Ivanka Trump faces backlash for close bond with her husband’s family
Ivanka Trump has been accused of disrespecting dad President Donald Trump after she flaunted her bond with father-in-law Charles Kushner.

Weeks after she spend some quality time with the Kushner family, the first daughter of the US has been making headlines for her harmonies relationship with in-laws.

On Tuesday, May 20, Ivanka turned to her social media accounts to congratulate father-in-law Charles after it was revealed that he has been appointed as the US Ambassador to France.

Referring to him as "dad" she penned, "I am so proud of you," in both English and French as she re-posted the announcement on both Instagram Stories and X.

Picture credit: Ivanka Trump/ Instagram
Picture credit: Ivanka Trump/ Instagram

Several Trump supporters showed their disdain on the blonde calling someone other than the president dad and questioned her "rude" behaviour.

About Charles Kushner

Real estate developer Charles was plead guilty to tax evasion and participating in illegal campaign donations, crimes that were pardoned by Donald in December 2020.

He was sentenced to nearly two years in prison, however the 71-year-old disbarred attorney only served 14 months.

Trump described Charles as a "tremendous business leader, philanthropist, [and] deal-maker."

Last month, Ivanka along with her husband Jared Kushner, and three children went on a Costa Rica trip with Jared's parents, Charles and Seryl Kushner, his brother and sister-in-law, Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss.

Along with that, the mother-of-three has taken a step back from politics after serving as a top adviser during father's first term and has been vocal about prioritising her family first.

