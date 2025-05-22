Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases

Amazon has surprised its customers with the long-awaited returns for their years-old purchases.
According to US Today, the online retailer owned by Jeff Bezos will refund some of its US customers who had trouble returning items in the past, with some refunds going as far back as 2018.
This came after Amazon lost its case over failing to issue refunds to the customer. They are now settling the dispute by returning money back to the customers after several years.
Amazon explains the reason behind surprise returns
Amazon spokesperson Maxine Tagay, in a statement sent to USA Today, said, “Following a recent internal review, we identified a very small subset of returns where we issued a refund without the payment completing or where we could not verify that the correct item had been sent back to us, so no refund was issued.”
"There is no action required from customers to receive the refunds, and we have fixed the payment issue and made process changes to more promptly contact customers about unresolved returns going forward,” he added.
One consumer, Steven Pope, in a post on LinkedIn, revealed that he got a refund of nearly $1,800 on May 20 for a TV set he had purchased in 2018.
He wrote, “WILD, Amazon just refunded me finally for a return in 2018. $1,798.81 is being credited to me today in 2025 after 7 years."
As per the Pope post, Amazon said that they were contacting him “about an unresolved product return that you initiated on Amazon."
Notably, the company has not shared any details about the number of customers and total amount of the refunds.