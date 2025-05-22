World

Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases

Amazon refunds customers for purchases made in 2018, sparking mixed reactions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases
Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases

Amazon has surprised its customers with the long-awaited returns for their years-old purchases.

According to US Today, the online retailer owned by Jeff Bezos will refund some of its US customers who had trouble returning items in the past, with some refunds going as far back as 2018.

This came after Amazon lost its case over failing to issue refunds to the customer. They are now settling the dispute by returning money back to the customers after several years.

Amazon explains the reason behind surprise returns

Amazon spokesperson Maxine Tagay, in a statement sent to USA Today, said, “Following a recent internal review, we identified a very small subset of returns where we issued a refund without the payment completing or where we could not verify that the correct item had been sent back to us, so no refund was issued.”

"There is no action required from customers to receive the refunds, and we have fixed the payment issue and made process changes to more promptly contact customers about unresolved returns going forward,” he added.

One consumer, Steven Pope, in a post on LinkedIn, revealed that he got a refund of nearly $1,800 on May 20 for a TV set he had purchased in 2018.

He wrote, “WILD, Amazon just refunded me finally for a return in 2018. $1,798.81 is being credited to me today in 2025 after 7 years."

As per the Pope post, Amazon said that they were contacting him “about an unresolved product return that you initiated on Amazon."

Notably, the company has not shared any details about the number of customers and total amount of the refunds.

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony

Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey

Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles

Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
US president Trump calls own foreign aid cuts 'devastating’
US president Trump calls own foreign aid cuts 'devastating’
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Greece raises tsunami warning after powerful 6 earthquake hits Crete coast
Greece raises tsunami warning after powerful 6 earthquake hits Crete coast
Ramaphosa remains calm over Trump's false claims of white ‘genocide’
Ramaphosa remains calm over Trump's false claims of white ‘genocide’
650-year-old Ming Dynasty’s Fengyang Drum Tower collapses in China: See
650-year-old Ming Dynasty’s Fengyang Drum Tower collapses in China: See
British soldiers summit Mount Everest with revolutionary method
British soldiers summit Mount Everest with revolutionary method
UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues
UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Ukrainian former politician Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid
Ukrainian former politician Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid
Tropical forests saw record-breaking loss last year
Tropical forests saw record-breaking loss last year
Robert Irwin lands in trouble as mom Terri 'disappointed' about mystery woman
Robert Irwin lands in trouble as mom Terri 'disappointed' about mystery woman
Japanese minister resigns over insensitive remark about rice
Japanese minister resigns over insensitive remark about rice