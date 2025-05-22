World

Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the new warship launch ceremony that ended with a 'serious accident'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has opened up about the "serious accident" during the launch of a powerful warship.

On Thursday, May 22, the 5,000-ton destroyer was damaged after it was slid off of a flat car.

In a rare admission failure, the state media noted that the incident occurred due to "inexperienced commands and operational carelessness in the course of the launch."

Kim, who was present at the event, has ordered the warship to be restored before a key event in June, as the tipping caused some parts of ship's bottom to be crushed.

Furthermore, the supreme leader noted that those involved in the ship design will be held responsible for the incident which "severely damaged the dignity and pride of our nation in an instant."

Although, the severance of the punishment has not been revealed, the nuclear-armed state has a history of detaining citizens for even small incident.

South Korea reacts to the warship launch failure 

Lee Sung-joon, spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff shared that the US and their own intelligence authorities had been monitoring the launch.

He revealed that the ship was currently "lying on its side in the sea."

According to experts, North Korea's naval forces fall behind those of South Korea, which has 12 destroyers, the new warship is considered a serious threat.

About North Korea's new warship

The ship has been reportedly built with the aid of Russia, where the north has been sending troops and weapons to support the war against Ukraine.

Kim had called the warship "breakthrough" in modernising the country's naval forces and said that it would be ready to be deployed early next year.

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony

Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey

Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles

Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
US president Trump calls own foreign aid cuts 'devastating’
US president Trump calls own foreign aid cuts 'devastating’
Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases
Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases
Greece raises tsunami warning after powerful 6 earthquake hits Crete coast
Greece raises tsunami warning after powerful 6 earthquake hits Crete coast
Ramaphosa remains calm over Trump's false claims of white ‘genocide’
Ramaphosa remains calm over Trump's false claims of white ‘genocide’
650-year-old Ming Dynasty’s Fengyang Drum Tower collapses in China: See
650-year-old Ming Dynasty’s Fengyang Drum Tower collapses in China: See
British soldiers summit Mount Everest with revolutionary method
British soldiers summit Mount Everest with revolutionary method
UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues
UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Ukrainian former politician Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid
Ukrainian former politician Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid
Tropical forests saw record-breaking loss last year
Tropical forests saw record-breaking loss last year
Robert Irwin lands in trouble as mom Terri 'disappointed' about mystery woman
Robert Irwin lands in trouble as mom Terri 'disappointed' about mystery woman
Japanese minister resigns over insensitive remark about rice
Japanese minister resigns over insensitive remark about rice