World

British soldiers summit Mount Everest with revolutionary method

British former soldiers make history by climbing world's highest peak, Everest, within five days

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
British soldiers summit Mount Everest with revolutionary method
British soldiers summit Mount Everest with revolutionary method

British former special forces soldiers made history by summitting Mount Everest within five days without acclimatising on the mountain.

According to BBC, the team of four British climbers, including a UK government minister, conquer the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest, using an innovative method on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

They became the first climbers in the world to summit Everest by using xenon gas that reduces the acclimatisation period which is usually required during such a feat.

Climbers usually spend six to eight weeks on Everest before summiting to acclimatise, but the xenon gas helped the British to pre-acclimatise to low oxygen at high altitudes without spending weeks.

However, the science behind using xenon gas remains contentious, and the mountaineering industry has criticised it and raised concerns.

International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation on xenon use

The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation, in a statement in January 2025, highlighted the negative impacts of using xenon gas.

It stated, “According to current literature, there is no evidence that breathing in xenon improves performance in the mountains, and inappropriate use can be dangerous. Acclimatisation to altitude is a complex process that affects the various organs/systems such as the brain, lungs, heart, kidneys and blood to different degrees and is not fully understood.”

“From a physiological point of view, a single, one-off drug cannot be the key to improved acclimatisation or increased performance," it added.

Not the fastest Everest time

These climbers made a record to summit Everest without acclimatising in the Himalayas, but it is still not the fastest Everest time. The record still belongs to Lhakpa Gelu Sherpa, who ascended the mountain from base camp to summit in 10 hours and 56 minutes in 2003.

Expedition organiser Lukas Furtenbach told the BBC, “They started on the afternoon of 16th May and summited on the morning of the 21st, taking four days and approximately 18 hours... The team made a three-month acclimatisation programme in simulated altitude before coming to Nepal.”

The former British team was accompanied by five Sherpa guides and a cameraman, reached the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) summit early on Wednesday, and started to descend soon afterwards.

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open

Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues
UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75
Ukrainian former politician Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid
Ukrainian former politician Andriy Portnov shot dead in Madrid
Tropical forests saw record-breaking loss last year
Tropical forests saw record-breaking loss last year
Robert Irwin lands in trouble as mom Terri 'disappointed' about mystery woman
Robert Irwin lands in trouble as mom Terri 'disappointed' about mystery woman
Japanese minister resigns over insensitive remark about rice
Japanese minister resigns over insensitive remark about rice
Ivanka Trump faces backlash for close bond with her husband’s family
Ivanka Trump faces backlash for close bond with her husband’s family
UK weather: Storms and strong winds set to hit after historic dry spell
UK weather: Storms and strong winds set to hit after historic dry spell
Elon Musk drops major update on his future plans
Elon Musk drops major update on his future plans
AI puts women’s jobs at greater risk than men, new report reveals
AI puts women’s jobs at greater risk than men, new report reveals
Britain’s happiest town revealed with best quality of life
Britain’s happiest town revealed with best quality of life
Joe Biden’s aggressive cancer sparks Trump’s criticism over hidden details
Joe Biden’s aggressive cancer sparks Trump’s criticism over hidden details