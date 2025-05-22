Ramaphosa remains calm over Trump's false claims of white ‘genocide’

Three months into Donald Trump's second term, foreign leaders should be aware that a coveted trip to the Oval Office comes with the risk of a very public dressing down, often straying into attempts at provocation and humiliation.
Wednesday's episode with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was a classic of its kind, with the added twist of an ambush involving dimmed lights, a lengthy video screening and stacks of news story clippings.
As television cameras rolled, and after some well-tempered discussion, Trump was asked by a journalist about what it would take for him to be convinced that discredited claims of "white genocide" in South Africa are untrue.
Ramaphosa responded first, by saying the president would have to "listen to the voices of South Africans" on the issue. Trump then came in, asking an assistant to "turn the lights down" and put the television on, so he could show the South African leader "a couple of things".
What followed was an extraordinary and highly choreographed onslaught of accusations from the US president about the alleged persecution of white South Africans, echoing the aggressive treatment of Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky during his February visit to the White House.
The footage on the large screen showcased South African political firebrands chanting "Shoot the Boer", an anti-apartheid song. And Trump, so often critical of the news media, seemed happy to parade pictures of uncertain provenance. Asked where alleged grave sites of white farmers were, he simply answered, "South Africa".
The US leader also seemed to believe the political leaders in the footage - who are not part of the government - had the power to confiscate land from white farmers. They do not.