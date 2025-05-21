World

Robert Irwin lands in trouble as mom Terri 'disappointed' about mystery woman

Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin fails to impress mom with his new image after Bonds' suggestive photo shoot

Robert Irwin, the golden boy of Australia, has become the reason for mother Terri Irwin's frustration and disappointment.

The 21-year-old recently travelled to Las Vegas with mom and sister Bindi Irwin to host the annual Steve Irwin Gala, in honour of late father.

However, Robert has allegedly gotten himself in trouble with mom after clicks of him enjoying a night out with a mysterious woman went viral.

A source close to the family told Daily Mail that Terri is "deeply disappointed" in her son's late night antics.

"Terri doesn't care who the girl is. She just thinks the whole thing look really bad, especially with Robert about to appear on the US version of Dancing with the Stars," the insider added.

About Dancing with the Stars

Robert was announced to participate in season 34 of the renowned dancing show, following his sister footsteps, who was crowned champion in season 21 with partner Derek Hough.

The family trip met an unexpected hurdle as Bindi suffered a ruptured appendix and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The mother-daughter were forced to pull out of the event, which allowed Robert to enjoy his freedom at maximum level.

As fans are enjoying the Wildlife Warrior surprising transformation from the "adorable zoo kid" to an eligible bachelor, Terri is reportedly not onboard with the re-branding.

The tipster shared that the momager was not impressed with the Bonds' April 2025 campaign, "She thought it sent the wrong message and this Vegas stunt is just more of the same."

Robert has been reportedly single since his break up with his girlfriend Rorie Buckley in February last year and shared in a TV appearance that dating has not been an easy feat to conquer.

