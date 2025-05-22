Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Warzone's new roadmap announced: Details inside

Activision has officially unleashed the Season 4 roadmap for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
The developer company revealed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that with the announcement, players now know which new modes, weapons, maps, cosmetics, and other content will be integrated into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone roadmap launch
Activision has shared the roadmap for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which will begin on May 29.
Black Ops 6 will receive the 6v6 maps Fugitive, Shutdown, and Blitz at launch, with the latter also available in 2v2.
It is worth noting that the change in maps won't be limited to these, with the additions of Eclipse (6v6/2v2) and Fringe (6v6) expected for mid-season.
The game will feature Grim Reaper, a new Scorestreak, which will allow players to equip a semi-automatic launcher that fires up to four rockets to cause massive damage to opponents.
In addition to content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, players can expect changes to Zombies mode, with the addition of Grief mode, new Gobbleguns, and three limited-time events.
Notably, expanding the list of IPs that Call of Duty has partnered with, cosmetics based on the movie Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick franchise, will be included.