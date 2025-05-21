World

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly passes away at 75

Gerry Connolly was diagnosed with oesophagal cancer again in April 2025

  May 21, 2025
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia died at the age of 75, his family announced.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the statement said on Wednesday.

Last month, Connolly announced that he would not seek reelection and would soon step down from his leadership position on the powerful House Oversight Committee.

Connolly said at the time that his esophageal cancer — a diagnosis he shared in November — had returned.

“When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace,” he said in a statement at the time.

Connolly has served as a congressman from Virginia’s 11th district, which includes parts of northern Virginia, since 2009. Before that, he served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for 14 years.

