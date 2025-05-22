Greece raises tsunami warning after powerful 6 earthquake hits Crete coast

Greece has been struck with another intense seismic event, prompting tsunami warning near the island of Crete.
On Thursday, May 22, the coast of the island was hit with a quake of 6.0 magnitude.
According to European authorities, the earthquake was observed north of the Greek island of Crete at 8:49 am local time, and the epicentre was in the sea 58 kilometres northeast of Elounda.
Greek authorities shared that no injuries and severe damages were reported after the devastating earthquake that sent shock-waves through locals and visitors alike.
The devastating quake follows the seismic event of last week, when the island was struck with an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude, which also promoted authorities to issue tsunami warnings.
Greece: An earthquake prone location
Greece, due to its location of being situated where the Eurasian and African tectonic plates meet, is a hot-spot for seismic activities.
In February 2025, the country’s most popular tourist island of Santorini was under a state of emergency due to undersea earthquakes, which were occurring at an interval of few minutes.
Since the start of the year, around 18,400 – mainly low-magnitude – earthquakes have been recorded in Greece.