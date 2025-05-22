Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s statement after Harry’s kind move

Prince William expressed pride as he celebrated new milestone after estranged brother Harry’s generous move.
Just hours after the report regarding Prince Harry's significant donation to a Nottingham charity emerged, William landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, for the launch of a social enterprise.
On Wednesday, May, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a carousel of photos of the future king with the soccer enthusiasts.
The purpose of the visit was to mark the launch of a new social enterprise, Leith United to support Scotland's street soccer.
In the photos, the elder son of King Charles III was seen in high spirits as he posed alongside a group of soccer enthusiasts.
The post was accompanied by William's message which read, "Proud to mark the launch of Leith United, bringing together @streetsoccerscotland, @ymcaedinburgh and the @leithcommunitycentre Association to deliver health, wellbeing and social connection for thousands of residents."
"Through the Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme, support has been provided to protect this vital local hub from closure and to turn it into a sustainable centre for opportunity and belonging," it added.
As reported by BBC, Prince Harry has donated an undisclosed amount to a UK-based charity, Himmah, to support 650 food parcels drive.