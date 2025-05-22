Royal

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s statement after Harry’s kind move

The Prince of Wales touched down in Edinburgh, Scotland to carry major royal engagements

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s statement after Harry’s kind move
Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s statement after Harry’s kind move

Prince William expressed pride as he celebrated new milestone after estranged brother Harry’s generous move.

Just hours after the report regarding Prince Harry's significant donation to a Nottingham charity emerged, William landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, for the launch of a social enterprise.

On Wednesday, May, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a carousel of photos of the future king with the soccer enthusiasts.

The purpose of the visit was to mark the launch of a new social enterprise, Leith United to support Scotland's street soccer.

In the photos, the elder son of King Charles III was seen in high spirits as he posed alongside a group of soccer enthusiasts.

The post was accompanied by William's message which read, "Proud to mark the launch of Leith United, bringing together @streetsoccerscotland, @ymcaedinburgh and the @leithcommunitycentre Association to deliver health, wellbeing and social connection for thousands of residents."

"Through the Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme, support has been provided to protect this vital local hub from closure and to turn it into a sustainable centre for opportunity and belonging," it added.

As reported by BBC, Prince Harry has donated an undisclosed amount to a UK-based charity, Himmah, to support 650 food parcels drive.

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony

Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey

Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles

Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
Prince William makes candid revelation about Prince Louis in Edinburgh
Prince William makes candid revelation about Prince Louis in Edinburgh
Princess Eugenie applauded for making smart choice at key royal event
Princess Eugenie applauded for making smart choice at key royal event
Prince William considers legal action over intrusive ski trip snaps of Kate, kids
Prince William considers legal action over intrusive ski trip snaps of Kate, kids
Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre
Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit
Prince William touches down in Scotland to support meaningful initiative
Prince William touches down in Scotland to support meaningful initiative
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates after Kate's nature series
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates after Kate's nature series
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka