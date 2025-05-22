Nike’s price boost hits fans this June: Here’s what you need to know

Nike plans to increase the prices of some of its shoes and clothing starting June ,2025.
This decision comes shortly after Adidas also said it would raise prices because of tariffs imposed by the United States.
However, as per BBC, Nike didn't directly blame these US tariffs and said, "We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning."
Starting Sunday, June 1, most Nike shoes that currently cost more than $100 will become up to $10 more expensive.
Meanwhile, the prices of Nike and sports equipment will also increase, ranging from $2 to $10.
In addition to this, Nike also said that it will start selling its products directly on Amazon in the US again for the first time since 2019.
What's causing the price rise?
As per the outlet, a major reason for the price increase could be that Nike's products are made in Asia, a region affected by tariffs.
It is worth mentioning that the US has delayed some of the higher tariffs until July but a basic 10% tax still applies to products from countries.
These tariffs are usually paid by the company that brings the good into the country means Nike or its importers pays the tax when bringing the products into the US.
The company can either pay the extra cost themselves or pass it on customers by raising prices which is likely they are doing so.