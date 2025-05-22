Discover top 10 US beaches for 2025 as Cooper's Beach wins crown

Dr Beach has revealed the names of best ten beaches in the United States and the Cooper’s Beach in Southampton on the eastern end of Long Island has won the crown.
According to CNN, the beach’s large sand dunes and pristine location put it over the top this year, according to Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist at Florida International University in Miami who’s gained the nickname Dr. Beach for his annual rankings.
The beach, located in the swanky Hamptons, ranked No. 2 last year, behind Hawaii’s Duke Kahanamoku Beach on Oahu.
In fact, the only problem with Cooper’s Beach is the traffic that sun worshippers will likely encounter in the crowded Long Island enclave and the high cost of parking at the beach. But Dr. Beach recommends taking a free shuttle from downtown Southampton.
eatherman, who has been evaluating beaches since 1991, has developed a 50-factor checklist for determining the most beautiful expanses of sand in the United States. Criteria include the presence of algae, the prevalence of rip tides and the cleanliness of the beach, plus air and water temperatures.
Top 10 US beaches for 2025
1. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York
2. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii
3. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
4. Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Naples, Florida
5. Main Beach, East Hampton, New York
6. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
7. St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, Florida
8. Kaunaoa, Big Island, Hawaii
9. Lanikai Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts