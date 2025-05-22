World

UK to consider chemical castration for sex offenders amid prison overcrowding

An independent sentencing review has put forward different ways to tackle overcrowding in UK prisons

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
UK to consider chemical castration for sex offenders amid prison overcrowding
UK to consider chemical castration for sex offenders amid prison overcrowding

Chemical castration is being considered for sex offenders as a way to reduce the likelihood of re-committing the crime under new proposal to tackle prison overcrowding.

An independent sentencing review led by former justice secretary David Gauke recommended the reforms to overhaul the prison system.

Shabana Mahmood, the lord chancellor, is considering mandatory chemical castration for the most serious sex offenders.

The minister's department is planning to expand the trial to 20 regions as part of a package of "radical" measures to free thousands of prisoners.

Speaking to Sky News, David shared that drugs to reduce sexual desires should also be explored in order to ease the burden on UK prison system.

He noted, "This is about reducing the risk of re-offending in future. There are some sex offenders who want to reduce their desires."

UK prison system to take inspiration from Texas reforms 

The review published on Thursday recommended introducing an "earned progression model," which is inspired by reforms in Texas.

Under the new scheme, prisoners could be released earlier for good behaviour and be supervised on license, while short sentences of less than 12 months could be abandoned.

How UK is tackling prison overcrowding issue?

According to Thursday sentencing review, fewer criminals will be put behind bars and more will serve their sentence in the community under plans to end overcrowding in jails.

Sex offenders and violent criminals could be released after they they have served half of their sentences.

Government are expected to cut the prison population by around 9,800, as the latest figures show the prison population in England and Wales is 88,103.

