Barron Trump’s height earns playful shoutout from dad during Florida Gators celebration

  • May 22, 2025


US President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 22, hosted the Florida Gators basketball team to the White House to celebrate their national championship win.

During the celebration, Trump lightened the mood with a playful remark about his youngest son Barron Trump's height.

Barron's height is 6 feet 9 inches, making him taller than his father who is 6 feet 3 inches tall.

What did Trump say?

During the meeting, Trump changed the topic from talking about the players' basketball skills to commenting on how they look.

Trump said, "They're all good looking guys. And they're definitely tall."

He then included his 19-year-old son in the conversation, saying, "You know, I have a son who's 6-foot-9. He always says, 'Dad, I'm not that tall compared to some of these guys' ... and now, I understand what he's talking about."

Everyone present there laughed at the playful joke. Afterwards, he finished his speech by congratulating the team.

Barron Trump's future plans:

Barron, who is the son of Melania and Trump, is currently a student at New York University and has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur.

He has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.

