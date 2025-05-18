Measles outbreak: Almost 718 cases reported in Texas

The measles outbreak has surpassed 700 cases and it is expected to rise with time.
On Friday, May 16, 2025, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed one new case of measles, with the case tally reaching 718.
It records the lowest increase reported since the outbreak of the highly contagious disease.
Up to ninety-three of the patients have been hospitalised because of this disease. However, the state does not monitor the number of those with active hospitalisation cases.
In addition, the measles outbreak has been reported in 10 different states such as New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.
A few days ago, different states with active measles outbreaks were defined as having three or more cases in Indiana, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
In Texas, two children have passed away after suffering from severe complications due to the highly contagious virus. Both were residents of West Texas and were unvaccinated with no underlying conditions.
Medical professionals suggested that the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine.
What are Measles and it's complications?
Measles, also known as Rubeola, is a highly contagious virus that causes a high fever, rash, cough and more.
If aggravated, it may lead to life-threatening complications, such as brain inflammation and pneumonia.