Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that cucumbers are being recalled for salmonella contamination after dozens of people got hospitalised across 15 states.
The cucumbers were cultivated by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce between April 29, 2025, to May 19, 2025, according to the CDC.
At least 26 people have reported illness in 15 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The outbreak might have extended beyond the states with reported cases.
The actual number of sickened individuals in this outbreak is expected to be much higher than the number of reported cases, and this outbreak might have extended beyond the states with known illnesses.
The CDC states that they are currently analysing the number of states the cucumbers were sold in.
CDC further said that the cucumbers were sold to grocery stores, food service, and restaurant distributors between April 29 and May 19 and are still in their shelf life
Sick people were aboard five different cruise ships that departed the United States between March 30 and April 12.
Seven individuals who fell sick were reportedly taking a cruise during the week before showing symptoms, all departing from locations in Florida.
Customers who have already bought these cucumbers are advised to throw them away and wash surfaces and items that have touched them using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
Health officials stated that Bedner Growers was previously linked with another salmonella outbreak involving cucumbers in 2024, which sickened up to 551 people and led to 155 hospitalisations in 34 states.
Salmonella symptoms
Salmonella poisoning symptoms include vomiting, dehydration, diarrhoea, fever, and more.
Most individuals who contracted the infection typically recover within a week. If left untreated, infections can be severe in young children, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems.