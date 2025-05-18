Increased sedentary time linked to raised risk for Alzheimer disease in elders

A recent study revealed that sedentary time is linked with a raised risk for a neurodegenerative disorder, Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer's Centre in Nashville, Tennessee, Marissa A. Gogniat, Ph.D., conducted a study which involved 404 participants from the Vanderbilt Memory and Ageing Project and analysed how sedentary behaviour relates to longitudinal brain structure and cognitive modifications in elderly individuals.
Participants were required to complete seven days of actigraphy, neuropsychological assessment, and 3 Tesla brain magnetic resonance imaging during a seven-year period.
Researchers analysed their sedentary time in relation to brain structure and cognition.
The researchers revealed that enhanced sedentary time was linked with a smaller AD-neuroimaging signature.
The links varied depending on apolipoprotein E ε4 status. Enhanced sedentary time is associated with accelerated hippocampal volume reductions and a sharp decline in naming and processing speed in longitudinal models.
Study coauthor Angela Jefferson, Ph.D., also from the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer's Center, stated, “Our study showed that reducing sitting time could be a promising strategy for preventing neurodegeneration and subsequent cognitive decline."
"This research underscores the significance of minimising sitting time, particularly among elderly individuals at raised genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers further noted that it is essential to our brain health to have a short break from sitting the entire day and move around to raise your physical activity and maintain your health.