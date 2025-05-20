How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?

A recent study revealed that individuals who sit for a longer time period are at an increased risk of experiencing a cognitive decline and neurodegenerative disease, Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers discovered that sedentary behaviour is an independent risk factor for Alzheimer's disease if people follow the recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.
The study involved more than 400 adults and 50 elderly individuals who wore devices that diligently monitored their activity for one week.
Over a period of seven years, the participants were assessed through a series of neuro-psych exams and brain scans.
Prolonged sitting may faster brain shrinkage
The results indicated that individuals who followed a sedentary lifestyle showed an expedited brain shrinkage and had poor performance on memory and information processing tests.
Despite following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC’s) recommended guidelines for exercise, 87% of the participants experienced cognitive decline.
According to the senior authors, “Our study showed that reducing sitting time could be a promising strategy for preventing neurodegeneration and subsequent cognitive decline.”
The researchers concluded that even after following regular physical activity, prolonged sitting may significantly contribute to cognitive declines. Prioritising movement all day may help you minimise the long-term risk of Alzheimer’s disease.