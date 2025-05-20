Health

FDA introduces postmarket chemical review program

The FDA will execute several significant actions including a new evidence-based approach to scrutinise existing chemicals

  • May 20, 2025
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revealed a significant move for improved safety of chemicals used in the nation's food supply.

The agency is executing an improved review process for food chemicals currently accessible in the U.S. market, while focusing on those that have flagged consumers' risks.

Previously, the FDA conducted postmarket reviews reactively due to citizen petitions.

FDA's updated approach to ensure food safety

Currently, the agency has updated their approach and is now executing the latest infrastructure for these reviews.

According to the agency, this updated approach will be "proactive, science-based, and built for long-term impact.”

FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H., issued a statement, which reads, "We are prioritising our resources and leveraging gold standard science to create, for the first time, a systematic postmarket review program that consumers can trust and rely on."

"Only by improving the safety and transparency of the food supply and ensuring consumers can make healthful food choices will we overcome the long-standing trajectory of chronic diseases," Martin added.

In addition, the FDA is gearing up to execute several significant actions soon, including a new evidence-based approach to prioritize the scrutiny of existing chemicals, and a draft of this scheme, which is set to be launched for the public in the near future.

Furthermore, the FDA will update the list of chemicals under scrutiny, such as butylated hydroxytoluene, azodicarbonamide, and more.

The FDA aims to fast-track the review procedure for those that are currently being reviewed, including propylparaben, titanium dioxide, and more.

