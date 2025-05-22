Kidneys are the third most essential organ in the human body, yet many people are unaware of the food items that are good for your kidneys.
Food affects our kidneys, as they filter out waste from everything that enters our bodies every 30 minutes and clean up to 200 quarts of blood a day.
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Here are a few essential food products that assist improve your kidneys.
Vegetables:
Broccoli, bell peppers, leafy greens, and carrots are essential for your kidneys, as it is rich in antioxidants that strengthen immunity, minimise inflammation, and maintain blood sugar.
Fruits:
All fruits are considered essential for the kidneys, as they contain fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.
Best food options include apples, berries, oranges, and cherries; however, if you are suffering from any kidney disease, then you should avoid it, as it consists of potassium, and your kidneys will have trouble filtering it out.
Plant proteins:
Proteins that are derived from several plant sources such as cereals, and by-products of the plant oil refining industry.
They include beans, seeds, and nuts, are low in fat and high in fibre, which regulates blood sugar.
Certain animal proteins
When your body metabolises animal proteins, it produces more waste for your kidneys to filter.
You should consume skinless chicken, fish and shellfish, eggs, and low-fat yoghurt to improve your kidney health.