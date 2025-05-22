Health

Essential food items for improved kidney health

Discover the best food items that help maintain your kidney health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Essential food items for improved kidney health

Kidneys are the third most essential organ in the human body, yet many people are unaware of the food items that are good for your kidneys.

Food affects our kidneys, as they filter out waste from everything that enters our bodies every 30 minutes and clean up to 200 quarts of blood a day.

Essential food items for improved kidney health

Here are a few essential food products that assist improve your kidneys.

Vegetables:

Broccoli, bell peppers, leafy greens, and carrots are essential for your kidneys, as it is rich in antioxidants that strengthen immunity, minimise inflammation, and maintain blood sugar.

Fruits:

All fruits are considered essential for the kidneys, as they contain fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Best food options include apples, berries, oranges, and cherries; however, if you are suffering from any kidney disease, then you should avoid it, as it consists of potassium, and your kidneys will have trouble filtering it out.

Plant proteins:

Proteins that are derived from several plant sources such as cereals, and by-products of the plant oil refining industry.

They include beans, seeds, and nuts, are low in fat and high in fibre, which regulates blood sugar.

Certain animal proteins 

When your body metabolises animal proteins, it produces more waste for your kidneys to filter.

You should consume skinless chicken, fish and shellfish, eggs, and low-fat yoghurt to improve your kidney health.

Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Depression symptoms increased 35% as kids’ average social media use raised from 7-73 minutes daily over a three-year period
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
No cases of local transmission of West Nile virus to humans have been reported in Britain up till now
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Salmonella poisoning symptoms include vomiting, dehydration, diarrhoea, fever, and more
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Sense has shown up to 85% to 99% precision in controlled settings to detect heart disease
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
individuals who sit for a longer time period are at an increased risk of experiencing a cognitive decline
FDA introduces postmarket chemical review program
FDA introduces postmarket chemical review program
The FDA will execute several significant actions including a new evidence-based approach to scrutinise existing chemicals
Alzheimer's dubbed more deadly than ever after new study
Alzheimer's dubbed more deadly than ever after new study
New study into Alzheimer’s reveals surprising results hinting at ways to identify novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets
Flavan-3-ols in tea and chocolate reduces high blood pressure, study
Flavan-3-ols in tea and chocolate reduces high blood pressure, study
Flavan-3-ol-rich foods help in improving vasodilatory and vasoconstrictive capabilities of arteries
Measles outbreak: Almost 718 cases reported in Texas
Measles outbreak: Almost 718 cases reported in Texas
Measles, also known as Rubeola, is a highly contagious virus that causes a high fever, rash, cough and more
Increased sedentary time linked to raised risk for Alzheimer disease in elders
Increased sedentary time linked to raised risk for Alzheimer disease in elders
Study found that physical activity is essential to our brain health to have a short break from sitting the entire day
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills
U.S. biotech firm develops an effective drugs that particularly target G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs)
Taurine, a frequently used ingredient of energy drinks linked to Leukaemia, study
Taurine, a frequently used ingredient of energy drinks linked to Leukaemia, study
Taurine has been considered an effective supplement in chemotherapy