World

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief

US government agrees to restore student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers after court battle

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief
Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief

Millions of student loan borrowers will see the “light at the end of the tunnel” after the Trump administration agreed to reinstate loan forgiveness plans it had partially blocked following a court battle.

According to New York Post, the Trump administration reached an agreement with the American Federation of Teachers to approve student debt cancellation for millions of borrowers who continually make their regular payments.

The AFT and Department of Education came to an agreement Friday to begin cancelling student loans for borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans, according to a joint status report filed the same day.

Winston Berkman-Breen, legal director for Protect Borrowers, which acted as counsel for the teachers’ union called the decision a “tremendous win for borrowers. With today’s filing, borrowers can rest a little easier.”

In a lawsuit filed in March, the AFT, which has about 1.8 million union members, accused Trump officials of blocking federal student loan holders from accessing repayment and forgiveness programs that were in effect when they first borrowed.

The White House had paused student loan forgiveness under some income-driven repayment plans, which calculate a borrowers monthly payment based on their salary, earlier this year.

After satisfying a certain number of months of qualifying payments on an IDR plan, borrowers can typically get the remaining balance of their loans forgiven.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?
Japan makes history after electing Sanae Takaichi as the first female prime minister of the country

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures
United States secures a landmark rare earth minerals deal with Australia to challenge China’s control

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch
White House East Wing demolition for Trump’s ballroom sparks controversy and criticism

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station
A baby girl was left at Penn Station wrapped in a sheet with no sign of the mother during morning rush

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation
Foxwoods Casino is a hotel and venue where patrons can enjoy food, gambling, and shows

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices
Australia blasted China after a fighter jet allegedly released flares near its military plane

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule
Rodrigo Paz of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party wins 54.5% of vote in Bolivia presidential elections

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels
France's justice minister voices concern over 'terrible image' of country after historic Louvre jewellery heist

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?
86 countries owe $162 billion to IMF, with top 3 nations accounting for nearly half of the total burden

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos
Delta Airlines cancels multiple flights, causing travel disruption and outrage among passengers

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway
Hong Kong airport tragedy claims lives of two ground staff after plane skids off runway into sea

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues
Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported