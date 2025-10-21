Nicolas Sarkozy vows innocence as he begins 5-year sentence in jail

World

  • By Bushra Saleem
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy entered a prison in Paris on the first day of a five-year sentence, marking the first time a former leader of modern France has spent time behind bars.

According to CNN, Sarkozy was driven to the prison complex on Tuesday morning, waving to his supporters as he left his house.

The car driving him was surrounded by dozens of police motorbikes and vehicles, making its way to La Santé Prison in southern Paris.

Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in jail for criminal conspiracy last month, for his role in a scheme to finance his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Libya in exchange for diplomatic favors.\

The former president, who left office in 2012, intends to appeal but in the meantime is expected to occupy a cell either in solitary confinement or in the so-called “VIP wing” of La Santé prison complex.

That wing is usually reserved for prisoners who are considered unsuitable to be kept among the prison’s general population, usually out of fears for their safety.

In a statement posted to X shortly after the car carrying him set off for prison, Sarkozy stressed that he is an “innocent man.”

“As I prepare to step inside the walls of La Santé prison, my thoughts go out to the French people of all walks of life and opinions. I want to tell them with my unwavering strength that it’s not a former president of the Republic being locked up this morning, it’s an innocent man,” he continued.

The former leader said he will “continue to denounce this judicial scandal” but added that he is “not to be pitied because my wife and children are by my side, and my friends are countless.”

