World

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch

White House East Wing demolition for Trump’s ballroom sparks controversy and criticism

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
White House demolition begins for Trumps $250 million ballroom: Watch
White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch 

The White House has started demolishing the East Wing for US President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom.

According to Associated Press, the White House on Monday, October 20, began tearing down part of the traditional base of operations for the first lady, for the ballroom, without proper approval.

The demolition will affect the historic entrance used by visitors during special events or tours and the White House’s calligraphy office to begin the construction of the controversial ballroom.

The Republican president confirmed the demolition work while meeting the NCAA and NAIA baseball championship teams from Louisiana State University and the Shreveport, Louisiana, satellite campus.

The 79-year-old announced that the construction of the ballroom that would be “a lot of fun” has “started today.”

“You know, we're building right behind us. We're building a ballroom. They've wanted a ballroom for 150 years, and I'm giving that honour to this wonderful place… We have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically,” the American president added.


It is worth noting that the demolition of the decades-old East Wing appeared to be against Trump’s promise that the ballroom would not “interfere” with the existing White House building.

However, the White House justified the move by saying that the East Wing “has been renovated and changed many times,” including the 1942 renovation.

The demolition sparked controversy and criticism on social media, as legal writer Marcy Wheeler compared it with the damage done by British troops under the command of Major General Robert Ross.

She wrote on X, “First Trump's mob attacked the Capitol for the first time since 1812. And now Trump is doing more damage to the White House than the British did in 1814.”

The East Wing of the White House, home of the US president for two centuries, was constructed in 1902 and was last renovated in 1942.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures
United States secures a landmark rare earth minerals deal with Australia to challenge China’s control

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station
A baby girl was left at Penn Station wrapped in a sheet with no sign of the mother during morning rush

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation
Foxwoods Casino is a hotel and venue where patrons can enjoy food, gambling, and shows

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices
Australia blasted China after a fighter jet allegedly released flares near its military plane

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule
Rodrigo Paz of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party wins 54.5% of vote in Bolivia presidential elections

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels
France's justice minister voices concern over 'terrible image' of country after historic Louvre jewellery heist

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?
86 countries owe $162 billion to IMF, with top 3 nations accounting for nearly half of the total burden

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos
Delta Airlines cancels multiple flights, causing travel disruption and outrage among passengers

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway
Hong Kong airport tragedy claims lives of two ground staff after plane skids off runway into sea

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues
Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels

Louvre Museum shuts down after theft of Napoleon-era ‘priceless’ jewels
Paris' Louvre Museum hit by daring robbery of priceless jewels, authorities launch investigation

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan

Sanae Takaichi set to make history as first female prime minister of Japan
Japan’s ruling party to reportedly sign coalition deal with opposition for first female prime minister