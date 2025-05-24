World

UK travellers abandon top tourists spot amid natural disasters fear

Summer vacations for Brits are turning into a disaster at popular destinations including Spain, Turkey, and Greece

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Several European countries are gearing up for the unavoidable influx of tourists in summers, however, UK travellers have other plans.

Along with the typical mass foreign tourists, the countries are also bracing themselves for another arrival – far more severe than typical hotel and pool clean ups.

Officials announced this week that they are deploying a record 18,000 firefighters, and doubling Greece's fleet of drones to tackle the ever-growing threat of wildfires.

Climate crisis and civil protection minister, Giannis Kefalogiannis, informed press after nationwide training, "It is clear that conditions are going particularly difficult, we will all go to battle."

How climate-driver natural disasters affect tourism?

Authorities have also shared that the threat of climate-driven wildfires are "realistic" following weeks long drought.

According to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, March was the hottest on record in Europe this year, while last month was the second-warmest April ever.

Furthermore, it has been predicted that June in southern Europe will be hotter than normal.

Some 80% of travellers surveyed said that they are planning to ignore traditional European destinations as they believed it will be too hot to visit within the next five years.

As per the research led by travel insurance company InsureandGo, Greece, Turkey and Spain has 48%, 45%, and 44%chance of getting knocked out of the summer holiday list by 2029 respectively.

