Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters

Microsoft has launched a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) model, named Aurora, which precisely predicts air quality, hurricanes, typhoons, and other atmospheric events.
The company shared that the recently launched AI-powered model surpassed conventional meteorological systems in both speed and accuracy.
It is pertinent to mention that the AI models were trained on over a million hours of data, such as weather station readings, satellite imagery, radar inputs, and more.
Although AI-based weather prediction isn’t the latest as Google DeepMind has previously developed models such as WeatherNext, the American tech giant has claimed that Aurora raised the bar in the industry.
Notably, the model can be easily refined with extra datasets to offer event-specific forecasts.
Microsoft precisely predicts weather, natural disasters
The model predicted the landfall of Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines four days before the actual event, delivering a more precise forecast than a few experts.
In addition, the flagship model outperformed the US National Hurricane Center in tracking tropical cyclones during the 2022-2023 season and predicted Iraq’s major sandstorm in 2022 with enhanced precision.
Microsoft is also incorporating a variant of Aurora into its MSN Weather app, allowing users to receive hourly weather updates such as cloud coverage, integrated with advanced AI modeling.