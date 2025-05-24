World

Abandoned mega-city turns into ghost town despite huge investment: Here's why

Locals have described the city as dull and lifeless

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

A massive, abandoned mega-city worth £73 billion has become an eerie ghost town!

Launched in 2017 with the aim of creating a futuristic hub, the city now stands largely empty.

Xiong'an, a city in China where many workers and businesses were encouraged to relocate, yet most buildings remain unused, as per Express UK.

The city was constructed in Hebei province, located 105 kilometers from both Beijing and Tianjin.

City described as dull and lifeless with limited social life:

Locals have described the city as dull and lifeless, with one resident even telling The Times, “There isn’t much social life.”

Reports also revealed that young people in the area are so busy working extra hours that they don’t have much time or chance to relax or meet others socially.

The Xiong'an project was supported by Chinese President Xi Jinping and was created to reduce the overcrowding in China’s big cities, especially Beijing.

A business owner, Zhang Cheng, told The Times, "Many of them (his employees) enjoy social activities — dating, eating out and so on. Investors and partners also expect to meet over dinner, drinks or karaoke."

He added, "Xiong’an doesn’t offer any of that at the moment. Even with the hiring subsidies, if I asked my staff to relocate here, even at their current salaries, many probably wouldn’t agree."

The city, which is connected to Beijing Daxing International Airport was originally intended to house around 5 million people but currently only about 1.2 million people live there.

Meet world’s richest family with net worth more than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos combined
Meet world’s richest family with net worth more than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos combined
This family live in extreme luxury, with grand palaces and expensive yachts which cost over $300 million
Cannes Film Festival final day hit by major power outage
Cannes Film Festival final day hit by major power outage
The outage came hours after a fire broke out at an electrical substation near Cannes
Boris Johnson, ex-UK PM welcomes fourth child with Carrie in heartfelt announcement
Boris Johnson, ex-UK PM welcomes fourth child with Carrie in heartfelt announcement
Boris Johnson also has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler as well as one child from an affair
Cargo ship crashes into home garden: Norway police charge man
Cargo ship crashes into home garden: Norway police charge man
Cargo ship crash in residential garden, Norwegian man describes surreal experience
Titan submersible disaster: New footage reveals implosion sound
Titan submersible disaster: New footage reveals implosion sound
OceanGate submersible's new footage captures moment of Titan's catastrophic implosion
Stabbed dingo put down by rangers in Australia after child rescue
Stabbed dingo put down by rangers in Australia after child rescue
The dingo was stabbed on the island of K’gari in an attempt to rescue a child from it's jaw
UK travellers abandon top tourists spot amid natural disasters fear
UK travellers abandon top tourists spot amid natural disasters fear
Summer vacations for Brits are turning into a disaster at popular destinations including Spain, Turkey, and Greece
Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70
Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70
Denmark set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after landmark bill
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
The two-month-old black bear cub was found by campers alone in the Los Padres National Forest
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
US President Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on all goods from the European Union
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
German woman arrested at Hamburg train station after mass stabbing that injured several bystanders
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
Cessna 550 crash near San Diego Airport leaves all six people on board dead