Abandoned mega-city turns into ghost town despite huge investment: Here's why

A massive, abandoned mega-city worth £73 billion has become an eerie ghost town!
Launched in 2017 with the aim of creating a futuristic hub, the city now stands largely empty.
Xiong'an, a city in China where many workers and businesses were encouraged to relocate, yet most buildings remain unused, as per Express UK.
The city was constructed in Hebei province, located 105 kilometers from both Beijing and Tianjin.
City described as dull and lifeless with limited social life:
Locals have described the city as dull and lifeless, with one resident even telling The Times, “There isn’t much social life.”
Reports also revealed that young people in the area are so busy working extra hours that they don’t have much time or chance to relax or meet others socially.
The Xiong'an project was supported by Chinese President Xi Jinping and was created to reduce the overcrowding in China’s big cities, especially Beijing.
A business owner, Zhang Cheng, told The Times, "Many of them (his employees) enjoy social activities — dating, eating out and so on. Investors and partners also expect to meet over dinner, drinks or karaoke."
He added, "Xiong’an doesn’t offer any of that at the moment. Even with the hiring subsidies, if I asked my staff to relocate here, even at their current salaries, many probably wouldn’t agree."
The city, which is connected to Beijing Daxing International Airport was originally intended to house around 5 million people but currently only about 1.2 million people live there.