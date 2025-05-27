World

Liverpool title parade incident: Suspect arrested after car crashes into crowd

Car plows into Liverpool FC fans’ Premier League trophy parade, injuring dozens, including children

  • May 27, 2025

Liverpool FC's fan parade to celebrate the Premier League victory turned tragic after a car plowed into the crowd.

According to CNN, around 50 people, including children injured after a car crashed into fans during Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade on Monday evening.

Merseyside police stated that they had arrested a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area after the incident.

A child and adult ‘seriously’ injured

The head of service at North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, David Kitchin, told a news conference a total of 27 people were taken to hospital, among them, one child and an adult had “sustained serious injuries.”

Moreover, the Chief Fire Officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, Nick Searle, said that four people, three adults and a child, were removed from underneath the vehicle while 20 others with minor injuries were treated at the scene.


Keir Starmer reacts to the Liverpool incident

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the bravery of the emergency responders and police after the incident and said that the whole country stands with Liverpool.

He said, “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services. They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.”

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror. The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times. Liverpool stands together, and the whole country stands with Liverpool,” Starmer added.

Incident not being treated as ‘terrorism’

Merseyside Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims

Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, during a news conference, asserted that the 53-year-old arrested man is believed to be the driver of the vehicle and the incident was not being treated as an act of “terrorism.”

Police believe that it was an isolated act and no other people are involved in it.

The local police force said they were contacted just after 6 p.m. local time (1 pm ET) “following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians” in the city centre.

