Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration

A 53-year-old man was caught by the police after a car hit people during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade.
Police believe he may have attempted murder, was driving dangerously and may have been under the influence of drugs.
As per Sky News, he is a white British man from the West Derby area of Liverpool.
The police said 11 people are still in the hospital but are getting better and 65 people were injured altogether.
A police officer Jenny Sims said the car got onto the road after a barrier was taken down to let an ambulance pass.
After that, the car came onto the road from Rumford Street, according to Merseyside Police.
"There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place," Ms Sims said.
The police have confirmed that the incident was not a terrorist act.
As per the reports, the man who was arrested is still being held by the police and officers are currently questioning him to find out more about what happened.
Support floods in for Liverpool after tragedy:
After the incident, many people showed support and care for the people of Liverpool.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a message saying they were "deeply saddened" by the events.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also wrote on social media, "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected."