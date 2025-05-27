World

Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration

The police said 11 people are still in the hospital but are getting better and 65 people were injured altogether

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration

A 53-year-old man was caught by the police after a car hit people during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade.

Police believe he may have attempted murder, was driving dangerously and may have been under the influence of drugs.

As per Sky News, he is a white British man from the West Derby area of Liverpool.

The police said 11 people are still in the hospital but are getting better and 65 people were injured altogether.

A police officer Jenny Sims said the car got onto the road after a barrier was taken down to let an ambulance pass.

After that, the car came onto the road from Rumford Street, according to Merseyside Police.

"There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place," Ms Sims said.

The police have confirmed that the incident was not a terrorist act.

As per the reports, the man who was arrested is still being held by the police and officers are currently questioning him to find out more about what happened.

Support floods in for Liverpool after tragedy:

After the incident, many people showed support and care for the people of Liverpool.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a message saying they were "deeply saddened" by the events.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also wrote on social media, "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected."

UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
This month food prices are 2.8% higher than they were a year ago which is the biggest yearly increase recently
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Scientists have now shown what they claim is clear proof that these strange mummified bodies were once alive
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Millennials surpass Gen X and Gen Z to become the most burned-out generation
Nepal ‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita makes history with 31st summit
Nepal ‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita makes history with 31st summit
Nepali sherpa breaks own record with most Mount Everest climbs
Charles Rangel: First black chair of House Ways and Means dies at 94
Charles Rangel: First black chair of House Ways and Means dies at 94
US congressman from New York was the last surviving member of Harlem's ‘Gang of Four’
Hong Kong unveils names of first locally born giant pandas
Hong Kong unveils names of first locally born giant pandas
Hong Kong's first-ever locally born pandas' names were announced at a grand ceremony
Liverpool title parade incident: Suspect arrested after car crashes into crowd
Liverpool title parade incident: Suspect arrested after car crashes into crowd
Car plows into Liverpool FC fans’ Premier League trophy parade, injuring dozens, including children
Jupiter’s hidden history secrets revealed in groundbreaking new study
Jupiter’s hidden history secrets revealed in groundbreaking new study
Jupiter was once so massive that it could have contained 2,000 Earths within it
Gloucestershire cheese-rolling 2025: YouTuber claims second win amid dangerous conditions
Gloucestershire cheese-rolling 2025: YouTuber claims second win amid dangerous conditions
Tom Kopke shares videos with his 366,000 YouTube subscriber under the name Tooleko
French President Macron breaks silence on 'unexpected' push from wife in viral clip
French President Macron breaks silence on 'unexpected' push from wife in viral clip
After the video went viral, people began to question the relationship between French President and his wife
Melania, Ivanka Trump's nicknames for each other revealed
Melania, Ivanka Trump's nicknames for each other revealed
Ivanka Trump shares a contentious relationship with her stepmother, Melania Trump
Chinese university under fire for shocking rules regarding menstruation
Chinese university under fire for shocking rules regarding menstruation
Female student in China was asked to strip in order to prove her menstruation